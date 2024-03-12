Search icon

News

12th Mar 2024

Presence of duvets and cosmetics in food prep area for Dublin business amongst reasons for February FSAI closure orders

Katy Thornton

Over half the closure orders were served to Dublin businesses.

The Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) have released their monthly list of closure orders from the month of February, of which there were ten in Ireland (five under the FSAI Act, 1998 and five under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020).

Six closure orders were served to Dublin hospitality businesses, including Lusk Chinese Take Away, Strudel Artisan Bakery in Dún Laoghaire, Amerta Chinese Restaurant in Monkstown, Pure Indulgence in Clonee, Hidden Dojo Asian Streetfood, and Wakami Sushi in Phibsborough.

The other four closure orders were served to Hayashi restaurant in Offaly, Shinu George in Waterford, Offbeat Donuts in Cork, and Coriander Nepalese and Indian Restaurant in Cork.

In the case of Hidden Dojo Asian Streetfood and Wakami Sushi in Phibsborough, which operate under one premises, their closure order was issued due to evidence of personal items in the food prep area, including blankets, duvets, a mattress, and cosmetics, amongst other reasons such as unclean surfaces and a lack of clear food labelling.

Other reasons behind the closure orders include the following:

  • Rodent infestation
  • The sale of food product with the claim ‘nut free’ in a premises that contains tree nuts and peanuts
  • Use of a domestic premises to provide off-site catering
  • Inadequate or no food labelling
  • Uncovered cooked rice stored on a bin next to a container of raw chicken

Of the ten closure orders issued, nine have since been lifted. The order in place for Waterford takeaway Shinu George, which was issued on February 7th and saw them use domestic premises to provide off-site catering, remains in place.

Chief Executive of the FSAI Dr Pamela Byrne said this of the closure orders in February, and about food safety in the hospitality business:

“Food safety is not a ‘nice to have’ in a food business. It’s a legal requirement and the law is there to protect consumer health. Consumers have a right to safe food and the food business owner is legally responsible for ensuring that the food they produce is safe to eat. Maintaining a clean premises that is fit for purpose, managing pest control, properly labelling produce and providing traceability information are mandatory legal  requirements for all food businesses. By neglecting to uphold basic food safety and hygiene standards, a business not only jeopardises the health of its customers, but also risks damaging its own reputation as a trustworthy food business.”

You can read the enforcement reports in their entirety here.

READ ON:

Splitting the G: a uniquely Irish takeover over the UK

2024, year of the carbonara? A glance at the cheesy obsession gripping Dublin

A Dublin bakery has been reborn by the Wicklow seaside, and it’s nothing short of idyllic

Topics:

RELATED ARTICLES

2024, year of the carbonara? A glance at the cheesy obsession gripping Dublin

2024, year of the carbonara? A glance at the cheesy obsession gripping Dublin

By Fiona Frawley

17 of the most fun spots to eat in Dublin

Dublin

17 of the most fun spots to eat in Dublin

By Katy Thornton

Opt for an ethical Easter with Tony’s Chocolonely’s latest chunky Easter egg

Opt for an ethical Easter with Tony’s Chocolonely’s latest chunky Easter egg

By Sarah McKenna

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

Funeral details confirmed for well-known Dublin homeless woman Ann Delaney who died on the streets of Dublin

Funeral details confirmed for well-known Dublin homeless woman Ann Delaney who died on the streets of Dublin

By Emily Mullen

Vigil to be held tonight for Ann Delaney, who passed away while sleeping rough in Dublin

Vigil to be held tonight for Ann Delaney, who passed away while sleeping rough in Dublin

By Fiona Frawley

Tributes flood in as well-known Dublin homeless woman Ann passes away

Tributes flood in as well-known Dublin homeless woman Ann passes away

By Fiona Frawley

M&S announce shock closures of two Irish stores within days of one another

M&S announce shock closures of two Irish stores within days of one another

By Katy Thornton

‘Save D-Light’ Dublin art studio appeals for help amid risk of shutting down for good

‘Save D-Light’ Dublin art studio appeals for help amid risk of shutting down for good

By Katy Thornton

Dublin Fire Brigade advise public to avoid Rathgar due to large workshop fire

Dublin Fire Brigade advise public to avoid Rathgar due to large workshop fire

By Fiona Frawley

Splitting the G: a uniquely Irish takeover over the UK

Guinness

Splitting the G: a uniquely Irish takeover over the UK

By Emily Mullen

£8 chicken fillet rolls are being marketed as ‘Irish street food’ in London

£8 chicken fillet rolls are being marketed as ‘Irish street food’ in London

By Fiona Frawley

A Dublin bakery has been reborn by the Wicklow seaside, and it’s nothing short of idyllic

A Dublin bakery has been reborn by the Wicklow seaside, and it’s nothing short of idyllic

By Katy Thornton

Beloved Ballyfermot dog known for daily visits to local butchers passes away

Beloved Ballyfermot dog known for daily visits to local butchers passes away

By Lovin' Media

Modern African Caribbean restaurant in Tallaght announces impending closure

Modern African Caribbean restaurant in Tallaght announces impending closure

By Katy Thornton

The 7 best bookshops to pick up your next read in Dublin

bookshops in dublin

The 7 best bookshops to pick up your next read in Dublin

By Katy Thornton

MORE FROM Lovin Dublin

24 of the best spots in Dublin for food and cocktails

24 of the best spots in Dublin for food and cocktails

By Fiona Frawley

Add this café, tattoo parlour and florist in Dún Laoghaire to your weekend itinerary

Add this café, tattoo parlour and florist in Dún Laoghaire to your weekend itinerary

By Fiona Frawley

We popped into the hippest London-style cookie shop in Dublin and here’s what we thought

We popped into the hippest London-style cookie shop in Dublin and here’s what we thought

By Katy Thornton

The 11 best steakhouses worth the hype in Dublin

Dublin

The 11 best steakhouses worth the hype in Dublin

By Katy Thornton

Funeral details confirmed for well-known Dublin homeless woman Ann Delaney who died on the streets of Dublin

Funeral details confirmed for well-known Dublin homeless woman Ann Delaney who died on the streets of Dublin

By Emily Mullen

13 Dublin spots where you can get breakfast all day long

all-day breakfast

13 Dublin spots where you can get breakfast all day long

By Katy Thornton

Load more stories