The Lovin Round Up - Openers, closures and everything in between

Not to state the obvious or anything, but it's been a big week for hospitality.

Aside from the grand Reopening Of Everything, in terms of foodie news this week we've seen a new brunch spot for Smithfield, Nobó setting up in Ranelagh and the official return of Coppers to name but a few. Looking for a quick rundown? We've compiled a list of the main foodie stories from the week so far.

Hawker, Hang Dai's sister restaurant is on the lookout for a new kitchen

With the welcome but sudden return to hospitality sans restrictions, it's no longer feasible for Hang Dai to run two restaurants out of the one kitchen. Read more about their search for a new home for Hawker HERE.

Fuppin Delish is set to reopen at a new location

One of Dublin's fave taco trucks is set to return, with a soon to be confirmed location. Read more about the return of the Doriloco HERE.

Nobó's first flagship store opens in Ranelagh

The Treathouse by Nobó officially launched this week in Ranelagh, serving up vegan treats and Cloud Picker coffee. Read more about the latest addition to the village HERE.

Mad Yolks to open permanent location in Smithfield

Egg lovers of D7, rejoice. After serving up breakfast-y goodness all over the county, Mad Yolks are settling in a permanent home ideally located in Smithfield Square. Read more about the new opening HERE.

Return of the Shift (Coppers)

We couldn't not give a shout out to Coppers, which opened its doors for the first time sans restrictions since early 2020 this week. Read more about the reopening and everything you need to know ahead of your next night out at CFJ HERE.

Same time, same place next week for another rundown of the main hospitality headlines.

