Everything you need to know before Coppers reopens this week

On Thursday 27th January, Coppers makes its official return to the Dublin nightlife scene, hopefully for good this time.

With how suddenly the restrictions were lifted, Coppers was unable to open last weekend. No matter, they've been gearing up for their big return, and they will be back and better than ever from Thursday 27th January. They took to Instagram to clear up a few frequently asked questions on their reopening.

Here's everything you need to know:

Do you need tickets?

No, you no longer need tickets to get into Coppers.

Do you need a Covid Cert?

While you need I.D. for obvious reasons, you won't need to present proof of vaccination to get into Coppers.

What are the age restrictions?

Between Sunday and Wednesday, the age restriction is over 21s only. From Thursday to Saturday, this changes to strictly over 23s only.

How much does entry cost?

Entry is €10 and you can pay by cash at the door.

What are the opening hours?

Coppers will open from 9pm until 2:30am every night.

And most importantly of all...

Am I guaranteed the shift?

That's entirely up to you I'm afraid. You've got to believe to achieve.

Once Coppers reopens, you know Dublin is truly on its way to healing after the last. We are buzzing to boogie the night away.

Header image via Instagram/copperfacejacks

