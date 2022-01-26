Egg lovers of Smithfield, assemble.

If you're partial to an aul breakfast bap and haven't yet sampled the masterpiece that is a Mad Yolk bacon or sausage classic, this is your sign to do so.

Mad Yolk are set to open their first eat in, permanent restaurant in the heart of Smithfield Square.

For the past few years Mad Yolk have been spreading the eggy goodness throughout Dublin with pop ups everywhere from Glasthule to Fourth Corner, and we're delighted to see they'll now have a permanent home where they can rest their faithful pans. And where we can eat them out of house and home. Obviously.

In a post on Insta revealing the news, the Mad Yolk team wrote:

Cats out of the bag now! Mad Yolks is back and we’re bigger and better than ever! This has been a long time coming but we are happy to announce we will be opening our first actual restaurant back in Smithfield, right on the square.

While an opening date for their new D7 has yet to be officially confirmed, they've teased that it will be announced "very, very soon".

Get yourself hyped up for the latest addition to the Smithfield foodie scene by browsing Mad Yolk's menu HERE.

We can't wait to pay them a visit!

Header image via Instagram/madyolks

