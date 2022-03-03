Mad Yolks open their first eat-in permanent location

Welcome to the egg party, the team behind Mad Yolks have opened in Smithfield.

Egg lovers of D-7, assemble, Mad Yolks have opened their first eat-in permanent restaurant in the heart of Smithfield Square.

The team quietly opened their doors to Smithfield Square on Thursday March 3. Uploading a video to Instagram the team said that they were "finally open" in their "new home in Smithfield." Encouraging their customers to "pop in say hello and get some sweet beautiful eggs".

Since opening in 2018, brothers Hugh and Eoin O'Reilly have been through the food truck circuit, popping up everywhere from Glasthule to Fourth Corner.

This opener is significant as it is finally a permanent home for the brothers and a concrete location for them to sling out the eggy goodness.

This opener was first teased a couple of weeks back when the team said that they would be "opening our first actual restaurant" on January 25.

Anyone partial to a breakfast bap or the masterpiece that is a Mad Yolks bacon or sausage classic, this is your sign to do so.

You can find Mad Yolks in the roomy quarters of Unit 4 Block C, Smithfield, for more information visit their Instagram.

