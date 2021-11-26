Here's where to get vegan Christmas lunch from in Dublin

By Fiona Frawley

November 26, 2021 at 12:50pm

There was a time when Christmas Day as a veggie or vegan was a tough auld trudge.

Your mother telling everyone at the dinner table through gritted teeth "oh no, she doesn't eat any of this stuff. No no Auntie Una, not even the turkey", as Auntie Una looks on at you in disgust, mentally crossing you off the annual birthday/scratch card mailing list for being wasteful.

The first Christmas as a vegan has to be tough too, especially if you were partial to a turkey with all the trimmings back in your hey day - you might worry if you'll ever find something as filling and flavourful. Well fear not, plant based pals. Woke Cup Cafe in Smithfield are offering a totally vegan Christmas lunch, available to enjoy now:

Woke Cup's Christmas lunch has it all: A chestnut and cashew roast, maple glazed roast veg, hasselback potatoes, stuffing and a tasty mushroom balsamic gravy to tie it all together. Perfect for your meat free festive get together or even a bitta Christmas shopping fuel.

Woke Cup are open Mon, Tues and Fri 8:30am-3pm, Sat 9am-3:30pm and Sun 9:30am-3:30pm.

Header image via Instagram/wokecupcafe

READ NEXT: There's a sustainable Christmas flea market coming this December and they're looking for traders!

 

