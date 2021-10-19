Oktoberfest, but make it a pizza - the new specials at this Smithfield spot have caught our eye

By Fiona Frawley

October 19, 2021 at 11:47am

Share:
Oktoberfest, but make it a pizza - the new specials at this Smithfield spot have caught our eye

Oktoberfest is officially upon us.

It's also peanut butter jelly time. Two things can be true at once, guys.

There are two incredible new specials to sample at Bonobo in Smithfield, specials we think foodies and bandwagoners alike will be into.

First thing's first: the Oktoberfest Pizza.

Bavaria wept. This food fusion delight has a Scamorza and Mozzo base, and is topped with smoked sausage, sauerkraut, roast potatoes, chives and black pepper, then drizzled with a homemade mustard sauce. If you've tried potato on pizza before, you'll know that that combo alone is so iconic, the rest will take care of itself. Bonobo have also suggested to pair it with a cool Toolbeer 45 Days Pilsner. So really, it'd be rude not to.

Next up, the Peanut Butter Jelly Cocktail. Inspired by a dish lovingly adopted by Irish millennials as the result of hundreds of hours spent watching American tv after school.

In the cocktail you'll find peanut butter whiskey (had no idea this was a thing but every day's a learning day), chambord, lime and a raspberry and cream garnish. What else would you be looking for from a beverage, in all fairness?

If you've been on the hunt for a new foodie obsession, these two specials should surely pique your interest. Available now from Bonobo.

Header image via Shutterstock & Instagram/bonobosmithfield

READ NEXT: If you just can't get enough... a Studio Minti pop up is back this November

Share:

Latest articles

They're back at it again - free pizza call for all Rogers and Roísins

If you just can't get enough... a Studio Minti pop up is back this November

It's Treats Tuesday - and we've got the perfect round up for you

You can try out the Squid Game honeycomb challenge at this Dublin cafe

You may also love

Hot Girl Halloween has arrived with this Pumpkin Spice Espresso Martini

There's a new wine shop to hit up on Park Gate Street

Pornstar Wednesday is a thing and it's kicking off this week

Heading out for midweek cocktails? Use this password for free snacks

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.