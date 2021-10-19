Oktoberfest, but make it a pizza - the new specials at this Smithfield spot have caught our eye

Oktoberfest is officially upon us.

It's also peanut butter jelly time. Two things can be true at once, guys.

There are two incredible new specials to sample at Bonobo in Smithfield, specials we think foodies and bandwagoners alike will be into.

First thing's first: the Oktoberfest Pizza.

Bavaria wept. This food fusion delight has a Scamorza and Mozzo base, and is topped with smoked sausage, sauerkraut, roast potatoes, chives and black pepper, then drizzled with a homemade mustard sauce. If you've tried potato on pizza before, you'll know that that combo alone is so iconic, the rest will take care of itself. Bonobo have also suggested to pair it with a cool Toolbeer 45 Days Pilsner. So really, it'd be rude not to.

Next up, the Peanut Butter Jelly Cocktail. Inspired by a dish lovingly adopted by Irish millennials as the result of hundreds of hours spent watching American tv after school.

In the cocktail you'll find peanut butter whiskey (had no idea this was a thing but every day's a learning day), chambord, lime and a raspberry and cream garnish. What else would you be looking for from a beverage, in all fairness?

If you've been on the hunt for a new foodie obsession, these two specials should surely pique your interest. Available now from Bonobo.

Header image via Shutterstock & Instagram/bonobosmithfield

