People behind Bonobo to launch new bar Kodiak in Rathmines

Launching in Copán's old haunt.

There's about to be a new bar in the D6 area. Sister spot to Bonobo in Smithfield, Kodiak is set to launch in Copan's old abode in Rathmines (RIP) (Gone but never forgotten).

Bonobo announced Kodiak's impending launch back in July on Instagram, saying:

"We're very excited to be adding a new bar to the family!"

It's great to see a new hospitality spot take over from Copán, which stood at 304 Rathmines Road Lower for a decade.

After two months of waiting in anticipation, Kodiak are finally opening this week, "for definite this time, no turning back." In an Instagram post they state that they are looking for chefs in Bonobo as well as Kodiak, meaning Kodiak is likely to also serve up some of the pizzas Bonobo are so famous for.

We can hopefully also expect Bonobo's mix of classic and house-created cocktails at Kodiak as well.

Keep an eye on the Kodiak and Bonobo socials for more news on exactly when we can expect them to open in Rathmines.

Header image via Instagram/kodiak_rathmines

