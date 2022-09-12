'It would be great to see it reopen' - Thomas O’Brennan Pub in D7 is up for sale

"Ireland's Smallest Craft Beer Bar" is up for sale, and locals hope that whoever purchases it will reopen it as a pub.

Thomas O’Brennan Pub on Dominic Street has been closed for the past few years, with no social media updates since before the pandemic.

Now, the site of O'Brennans is up for sale for just shy of €800,000, with a 7 day license included should the new owner wish to reopen the well-loved bar.

O’Brennans pub received a lick of paint during the week, which led me to hope it might reopen. Instead it seems like it has gone up for sale. I hope whoever purchases it will consider keeping it as a pub. @dublinbypub https://t.co/5N5MroesLn https://t.co/y18ogbccYp — Urban Living Dublin (@duburbans) September 12, 2022

The property is listed as a "prime city centre mixed use investment", and is arranged over a basement, ground and three upper floors. There are three apartments above the pub, which are currently let under resident tenancies. The pub itself is currently vacant, the listing confirms.

There are three apartments above the pub (image via daft.ie)

T O'Brennan's was well known for its cosy interior and craft beer selection (image via daft.ie)

Described by Dublin by Pub as "easily the cosiest of any craft beer pub we’ve set foot in", O'Brennan's underwent exterior renovation before closing and boasted a small but perfectly formed outdoor area, perfect for pints and people watching.

Before closing, the cosy neighbourhood spot was well revered for its friendly bartenders, extensive gin and craft beer selection and traditional interior.

The full listing for the property, which is on the market for €780,000 is available HERE.

Header image via daft.ie

