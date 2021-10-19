If you just can't get enough... a Studio Minti pop up is back this November

They're here for a good time, not a long time, so pencil this into the diaries.

The absolutely fabulous Studio Minti is back in November with another stunning pop up shop. The last pop up took place earlier in October in Dún Laoghaire, and now Studio Minti is gracing Fumbally Stables for one weekend only.

Our fave vintage pop up is back on Saturday the 6th November, operating from 2-7pm, until Sunday the 7th November, from 11am to 6pm. If you're looking to get an early start on some Christmas shopping, or just treat yourself to a truly unique piece, Studio Minti has got you covered.

Header image via Instagram/studio_minti

