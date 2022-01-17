'We're coming back baby!' Fuppin Delish set to return with new location

Good news for the taco lovers of Dublin.

From their 2017 pop up in Phibsborough to their hugely successful food truck at Dublin 8 market Dinetown, Fuppin Delish have established themselves as one of the tastiest spots for Mexican inspired street food in the city. You'll probably recognise these sensational "dorilocos" from your Insta feed - Fuppin's take on the popular Mexican dish consisting of corn chips, Japanese peanuts, dried mango, cucumber, green apple, onion and coriander served up in a repurposed Doritos bag. As it's Ireland, they obviously created a Tayto version too. It'd be rude not to, in fairness.

Dorilocos aside, Fuppin Delish have just announced their plans to open at a new location. After a successful run at Dinetown over the summer tainted by the odd technical issue with their truck, we're buzzed to hear that Fuppin Delish will be opening at a new spot soon. It'd be a sin to get too far into 2022 without enjoying a feed of their iconic tacos.

Any guesses as to where Fuppin will pop up next? They've explored both north and south side since launching back in 2017, so it's really anyone's guess. We'll remain glued to their Insta for updates, as is our right, ready to provide taco updates for those who seek them.

