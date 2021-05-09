Celebrate Cinco de Mayo all month with these delish dishes and drinks

Sometimes nothing hits the spot quite like a meal (or drink) that transports you to an incredible holiday destination like Mexico.

But look, there's really no need for more of an intro, so let's get stuck in!!

Nibble on these delicious nachos

You'll find The Birrieria at new foodie spot Ted's Gaff in Rathgar. Delicious nachos loaded up with fresh guacamole, sour cream, tomato salsa and some spicy sliced jalapeños.

Slurp Margaritas from 777

We all know (and love) 777, and we should all also be welllllll aware of their whopper Margaritas. Pick up one of these Margarita picnic packs; you and the housemates are bound to have a great evening around the BBQ - an umbrella may or may not be required.

Munch on Tortilla Chips from Blanco Niño

Bringing us authentic Mexican corn tortilla chips in various flavours; Blanco Niño source their ingredients from heritage producers in Mexico and make the corn chips in Tipperary - the ultimate Irish Mexican fusion. Helping an Irish business and Mexican producers by eating tortilla chips? That's an easy yes.

Sample some Guacamole Gelato from Scoop

Yes you read that right. Scoop is serving up guacamole ice cream, and we are intrigued to say the least! You can even get a scoop or two delivered right to your door, always handy. Get ordering quick though, because this is only available while stocks last!

Try a Tortilla Masterclass from Picado

Picado is based on Richmond Street. It is an amaziiiing Mexican market and cooking school. They have an array of online classes to choose from, you can check them out here! Also, if you love Mexican snacks - you can pick up Takis from Picado too! If you know, you know!

Taste Delicious Tacos from Taco Man

We first spotted these guys in Cherrywood last September, and now you can find them all around Dublin. Serving up delicious and fresh hand made tacos with authentic Mexican flavours. You'll catch these guys at various locations around Dublin Tues - Cherrywood, Thurs - Mespil Road, Fri - Sandyford, Sat - Killruddery and Sun - The Wrens Nest.

Make Loaded Taco Fries

If you you're feeling up to it, you could whip up this fusion recipe up really quickly. Don't get us wrong, we know that this is definitely not a traditional recipe but it is inspired by Mexican flavours and spice and it's so tasty! You can check out our Loaded Taco Fries recipe right here.

Get Yourself a Quesadilla from Órale

Órale is a cracker spot for some flavourful food, and right now you'll find these guys at Eatyard. This is a masa fried chicken quesadilla and you neeeeeed to try. They also do some really whopper tacos too, grab something here - you will thoroughly enjoy!

Dip into some fresh Guacamole from Fallon & Byrne

This could be the perfect accompaniment to a few of those tasty tortilla chips from Blanco Niño. Freshly made guacamole is just so god damn tasty. Guac always levels up a snack or a Mexican dish.

Go loco for this new Mexican spot in Malahide

This spot is bringing a bit of Mexican spice to Malahide. Show your support by sampling their delicious menu of tacos and Mexican style salad bowls. Pick up something tasty and get a few steps in, in and around Malahide.

Enjoy some churros from Juanitos

If you're more into the sweet side of things, why not get order some churros from Juanitos! Churros are deliciously sweet, crispy yet doughy sticks of heaven, donut-esque if you will. Dip these lil babies into a chocolate sauce, or maybe even dulce de leche. *chefs kiss*

Devour a divine burrito or burrito bowl

Now, there is always a lot of debate over where in Dublin you can find the best burrito or burrito bowl. So we'll leave the selection up to you - all are equally delicious! Burritos and burrito bowls are a hearty and belly-warming, the perfect way to end an evening or a weekend. You could try Boojum, Saburritos, Tolteca or Pablo Picante to name juuuust a few!

Lead Image via Instagram/fallonandbyrne and Instagram/tacomandublin