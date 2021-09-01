This ice cream creation from a Dublin food truck is giving us the autumnal vibes we need

By Fiona Frawley

September 1, 2021 at 12:25pm

Share:
This ice cream creation from a Dublin food truck is giving us the autumnal vibes we need

Once September hits, the formal ritual of transforming the basis of our personalities from iced latte to pumpkin spiced begins.

So naturally, during the transitional period, anything pumpkin related catches our eye. It all contributes to our carefully curated Autumn aesthetic.

Take this soft serve ice cream from new food truck on the block Los Chicanos Tacos for example:

Sweetcorn and pumpkin might not usually be the type ingredients you'd associate with ice cream, but this food truck deserves your trust. Chef and owner Scott Helder's Mexican cuisine expertise comes straight from the source after years of working alongside Mexican chefs in kitchens across the world and travelling extensively through Mexico, immersing himself in cooking techniques handed down through generations.

Basically, he knows his stuff and didn't pull this ice cream recipe out of the sky. Following a quick google search I've discovered that sweetcorn is apparently the ideal base for ice cream and that even Martha Stewart backs pumpkin seed brittle, so I'm thinking we're onto a winner here. Also, it's the ideal treat if your tastebuds are feeling autumnal but it's still that little bit too warm to whip out the hot chocolates and itchy wooly jumpers (you might not believe us, but there is such a thing as "too warm" in Ireland sometimes. Sure, it only happens about once every 8 years, but it exists).

Header image via Instagram/loschicanostacos

READ NEXT: Fancy naming this Dublin food float? Now's your chance!

Share:

Latest articles

8 great spots for oysters in Dublin as we enter Oyster Season

Baked pizza baskets are being served at this Dublin restaurant

These are two incredible gadgets that are perfect for people who love to cook at home!

Free pizza this Friday? Count us in!

You may also love

8 great spots for oysters in Dublin as we enter Oyster Season

Fancy naming this Dublin food float? Now's your chance!

This Dublin hotel menu from 1972 shows just how much has really changed in 50 years

4 scrumptious spots to get poké bowls in Dublin

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.