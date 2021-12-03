5 new openings to check out in Dublin this week

By Fiona Frawley

December 3, 2021 at 1:00pm

December is officially upon us, there's a festive buzz in the air and you might be looking for somewhere new to head for a festive drink, or a pre-shopping coffee.

Well, as you probably know at this stage, we live for finding new cafes, restaurants and beyond to enjoy in the city. It's kind of our thing. If you're looking for somewhere new to head this weekend, have a browse of the spots below.

Denj Dublin, Rathgar

The newest addition to Rathgar's foodie scene, Denj is a Persian restaurant with gorge decor and a cosy and intimate atmosphere.

Above Ground, Clarehall

A new independent coffee trailer has been born happily and healthily in Clarehall, serving up speciality coffee, sambos and toasties.

The Ton Tin, Rathfarnham

Rathfarnham's brand new tapas bar with stone-baked pizza and a fully stocked bar. Their Christmas set up is also seeeeriously impressive - the perfect spot for a festive tipple.

Love Supreme, Stoneybatter

Not technically new new, but one for the D7 wine lovers - Love Supreme have reopened their wine bar, ready to hit up Thursday - Sunday evenings.

Chestnut Bazaar, Clanbrassil Street

Keep your eyes peeled for Chestnut Bazaar in Dublin 8, with a gallery space and food trucks to beat the band!

