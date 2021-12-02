You can now get a chicken satay sambo at this Ranelagh coffee spot

Let's face it, if you put chicken satay in anything, it would taste unreal.

Another week, another creative sambo for us to (figuratively) drool over. 2021 has seen a lot of crazy sambos, often utilising different fruit such as figs, pineapples, and pears. Well, there's no fruit in this sandwich, but we have a feeling you're going to like it anyway.

One Kinda Folk in Ranelagh is now serving the chicken satay roll, and it may just put you off a regular chicken fillet for life. Okay, we won't go that far, but you can't deny this is an epic sandwich.

This creamy chicken satay sandwich is available Monday through to Friday, from 10.30am. It comes on a freshly baked baguette and is filled with lettuce, carrot strings, and more. The ideal lunch for anyone who loves chicken satay (we know we do).

One Kinda Folk opens 8am to 4pm Monday to Friday.

Header image via Instagram/onekindafolkcoffee

