One Kinda Folk becomes two with opening of new D4 café

Two Kinda Folks has got a bit of a ring to it honestly.

It's official. One becomes two as One Kinda Folk nears the launch date of their second café.

There's no doubt that One Kinda Folk is one of Dublin's most adorable cafés. It easily made it onto our top coffee spots in Dublin 6 list HERE for its one of a kind charm and delicious coffee. Serving up 3fe coffee and pretty much every colour latte you could imagine, it's easy to see why they're a go-to spot for so many.

The queue became a staple of the Dublin 6 landscape in the height of lockdown when walking for a coffee was pretty much all we had to live for, and it's remained in situ ever since.

So the news of a new location was music to our ears back in October, and now it appears they're ready to launch.

One Kinda Folk 2.0 will open on Friday January 20th on Leeson Street Upper.

Header image via Instagram/onekindafolkcoffee

