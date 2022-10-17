'Coming soon!' - One Kinda Folk tease opening of second cafe

If you haven't yet experienced One Kinda Folk for yourself, you may have seen the queue of people (usually interspersed with polite canine companions) patiently waiting along this ivy covered wall in Ranelagh.

You know the one:

The queue became a staple of the Dublin 6 landscape in the height of lockdown when walking for a coffee was pretty much all we had to live for, and it's remained in situ ever since.

The queue leads to a lush "secret garden" where you'll find One Kinda Folk, the speciality coffee shed which has rightfully earned its place as a staple of the Dublin coffee scene. Serving up 3fe coffee and pretty much every colour latte you could imagine, it's easy to see why they're a go-to spot for so many.

So you can imagine how excited we were when we saw this post over the weekend, teasing a second location for the beloved neighbourhood spot.

Appropriately mysterious, One Kinda Folk have opted for ye olde key-in-front-of-door shot, not giving away anything about their new location. Equally, the caption doesn't reveal much, simply reading "number 2.... Coming soon!"

Any guesses as to where they'll pop up next? Possibly a northside location to balance things out, or maybe a spot in the middle of town? We'll be keeping our eyes peeled, and in the meantime you can visit One Kinda Folk at their D6 home 7 days a week.

