3 openers and 3 closures to be aware of in Dublin this week

As the dust settles on 2022 and all the hardships it brought with it for Irish hospitality, many businesses are looking ahead to a new and exciting year. In terms of openers there are 3 to report on this week and sadly 3 closures (although one is just temporary), as the aftermath of the pandemic and the cost-of-living crisis linger.

12 Flames opens in Bluebell pub

An American-inspired eatery with spicy tenders, mac and cheese and a particularly intriguing chopped cheese burger has landed at The Cottage Inn in Bluebell, serving up the ideal menu to accompany a few pints. Everything is fairly reasonably priced too with nothing costing more than €13 - more info on 12 Flames is HERE.

Sushi and burger spot Panda opens in Coolock

One for the D5 sushi lovers, Panda have announced the opening of their second location in Coolock Village with a menu stacked full of salmon rolls, poké bowls and more. They lifted the shutters for the first time yesterday - all you need to know on this new sushi spot is HERE.

Becky Morgans Pub reopens under new ownership

Owners of toastie business Griolladh announced back in August that they'd be taking over Becky Morgans on Grand Canal Street Lower and reopening it. Cut to today and we've got a bit more info - Becky Morgans is to be reopened under new name The Storyteller, with the mysterious opening date of 'soon'. More info on this soon to be opener is HERE.

Sister Ray Rathmines closes temporarily ahead of rebrand

The popular D6 brunch spot are undergoing a rebrand, whereby Sister Ray will become part of the FUEL family.

FUEL are a healthy street food cafe chain with locations in Belfast and while Sister Ray are working to incorporate some of their dishes into their menu fear not - you'll still be able to get all your Sister Ray faves once they reopen under the new name. More info on the rebrand and opening dates HERE.

Smokin Bones BBQ close their Walkinstown location

The sweet-smelling container have sadly announced their closure for reasons undisclosed but fear not - you can still get your BBQ fix at their branches at at Castle Market, Temple Bar, and Swords. More info on this closure HERE.

Gotham South closes after almost 13 years in business

This Stillorgan staple with an NY twist has kept southsiders in pizza, cob salads and surf-and-turfs for over a decade, and sadly announced its closure this week due to staff shortages and rising costs. More info on this closure is HERE.

Same time, same place next week for a fresh round up of Dublin's main hospitality news.

