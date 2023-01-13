BBQ spot Smokin Bones have closed their Walkinstown location

"It is with a heavy heart we are announcing that we've closed."

Bad news for fans of Smokin Bones as they've made the decision to close their Walkinstown location. The BBQ spot expanded last year, first with their location in Swords in December 2021, and then with their location on Castle Market Street in March 2022. Things were looking positive for the barbecue restaurant, which makes this news particularly unwelcome.

Smokin Bones spot took to Instagram to share the news with their followers:

"It is with a heavy heart we are announcing that we've closed our Walkinstown Container location. A big thank you to everyone who supported us please stay tuned for future updates."

Not to worry though. You can still visit Smokin Bones at their other locations at Castle Market, Temple Bar, and Swords. And who knows, maybe the Smokin Bones container is simply finding a new location to settle down in.

While they didn't detail the reasons behind closing their Walkinstown location, frequent hospitality closures are unfortunately a trend that are continuing into 2023. Pizza spot Gotham South only announced their own closure this week after 13 years in business.

