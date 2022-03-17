Smokin Bones opens new location on Castle Market Street

Holy smokes, Smokin Bones have expanded once again.

Since it began as a small food stall in Herbert Park in 2014, Smokin Bones has truly grown in popularity. They have two spots in Walkinstown and Temple Bar, and in December 2021, they opened a new location in Swords. Now Smokin Bones opens their fourth location on Castle Market Street, just across from Grogans. Perfect for those BBQ cuisine lovers who want a feed before a few pints.

According to their website, "barbecue is a way of life", not just the food, but also the act of coming together with friends or family to enjoy a fantastic meal. Smokin Bones understands the importance of these gatherings, and provides the best food for the experience, everything from burgers, to wings, to ribs, to half smoked chicken.

Smokin Bones opens their new location Sunday to Thursday from 12pm to 11pm, and on Fridays and Saturdays from 12pm to 12am. They also do click & collect, as well as at-home BBQ boxes, for all the smokiest BBQ flavours in the comfort of your own kitchen.

Header image via Instagram/smokinbones_ie

READ ON: 7 Dublin spots where you can get a poké bowl