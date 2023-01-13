7 vegan dishes you need to try in Dublin this Veganuary

The options are as plentiful as the days are short.

Whether you're deep in the throes of Veganuary or simply looking to cut out meat for a couple of meals a week, the good news is that it's a great time to be vegan in Dublin.

As the plant-based lifestyle continues to catch on and sprout wings, there are dishes to suit all moods these days - health food kicks, comforting lunch needs and almighty greasy cravings are all catered for.

If you're still not convinced, here's a round up of 7 vegan dishes we're dying to try in Dublin this month - including pizza slices, breakie wraps and warming soup-and-sambo combos.

Chicken Fillet Rolls from V-Face

We've discussed and analysed chicken fillet rolls more than most at this publication, but one thing we've learned is that there's a never-ending demand and desire for them here in Ireland. And if you're forgoing chicken from an actual bird, there's no need to feel put out - these bad boys from V Face are loaded with crunchy veg, spot-hitting sauces and as for the the main attraction - to misquote my favourite butter ad, you won't believe it's not chicken. Get a closer look at the fillets HERE.

Loaded Overnight Oats from Daddy's

It's something I fall in and out of love with regularly but if I'm honest, my relationship with porridge is one of the most consistent in my life. A bowl of creamy oats loaded with comforting toppings is hard to beat, and this completely vegan offering from Daddy's, accompanied by an americano or oat flattie, depending on your preference is the stuff of weekend dreams. The perfect smug brunch option.

Vegan Slice from Bambino

We've made no secret here at Lovin of how enamoured we are by Dublin's newest pizza-by-the-slice joint, and their vegan offering is nothing short of a masterpiece. Crumbled vegan sausage is offset with a carefully curated mix of vegan cheese, on Bambino's signature perfectly crisp base. You could hardly leave it behind.

Breakie wrap from It's A Trap

Do you dream of American style breakfast burritios, generously packed with smoky beans and fluffy hash browns? Then get yourself to Aungier Street on the double to sample this plant-based breakie wrap filled with all the good stuff from It's a Trap. Breakfast roll envy, be gone.

Vegan Sausage Rolls from Lisboa

The Irish grá for sausage rolls will never falter, even if we look like we've walked through a blizzard of pastry flakes after attempting to eat one on the go. And if you're always on the hunt for the perfect vegan substitute newly opened Portuguese spot Lisboa have just unveiled their offering. Golden brown and dusted with sesame seeds, these babies even have the meat-like crispy bits spilling out over the edge. A must for your snacking needs.

The Early Bird from Glas

If you've a special occasion coming up in January and are looking for a vegan fine dining experience to mark it, you really need look no further than Glas. The influx of praise for this plant-based spot flows as steadily as the Liffey into the Irish Sea and it's easy to see why. Glas recognise the star potential vegetables truly have and showcase them in an exciting, eclectic way, and their early bird menu will set you back a very reasonable €29 for two courses or €33 for three courses.

Wrap and Soup Combo from Cornucopia

There is no greater lunchtime joy than a soup-and-sambo deal, and staple of the Dublin veggie scene Cornucopia excel with their vegan chicken caesar wrap paired with their always-excellent soup of the day. Follow with a plant-based pastry and frothy Imbibe coffee for extra comfort.

Have a plant-based dish you're dying to try this month? Let us know!

Header image via Instagram/V-Face

