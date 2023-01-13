Becky Morgans pub becomes The Storyteller under new owners

Becky Morgans is no more.

Back in August owners of toastie business Griolladh, Jack Brennan and Jacob Long, announced they were taking over Becky Morgans pub on Grand Canal Street Lower. In their announcement they said that Becky Morgans would be reopening in a couple of months, and now it seems that launch date is fast approaching.

However, Becky Morgans is Becky Morgans no more, having changed to The Storyteller ahead of opening. The D2 pub has a new Instagram to go with its new name and has promised that it is "coming soon".

While Becky Morgans will very much be missed, we're excited to see all that The Storyteller has to offer. Owner Jack Brennan is no stranger to hospitality; as well as his Griolladh experience, he previously worked as the General Manger of Xico on Baggot Street.

Who else is hoping that there'll be Griolladh toasties as well as pints served at The Storyteller? A Beefo sambo paired with a Guinness sounds like an absolute match made in heaven to us.

Keep an eye on The Storyteller socials for more info on their opening.

Header images via Instagram/jack90red & /storytellerpub

