New food spot 12 Flames has taken up residence at this Inchicore bar

The Cottage Inn has welcomed a new tenant.

Taking over their kitchen is 12 Flames, a new food experience that focuses on creating the most mouth-watering food in Dublin. 12 Flames officially launched within the Inchicore bar and grill on Wednesday January 4th.

12 Flames menu consists of light bites, burgers, wings, tenders, and a range of gorgeous sides. The prices are fairly reasonable, with nothing costing more than €13.

Advertisement

What has caught my eye personally is the NYC Chopped Cheese, which they demonstrate making in the above clip; essentially it's chopped up burger with cheese sauce, cheese, grilled onions, tomato, and house sauce. For someone currently doing Veganuary, just typing that has made me salivate.

You can check out all that the 12 Flames Menu has to offer below.

If you want to check out 12 Flames, they're open at The Cottage Inn on Bluebell Avenue, Inchicore between Tuesday and Friday from 12pm to 9pm, Saturday until 10pm, and Sunday until 6pm. Their kitchen is closed on Mondays.

Advertisement

Header image via 12 Flames Website

READ ON: Panda opening newest sushi and burger spot in Dublin 5