One of Dublin's favourite food trucks is relocating to a permanent home

Indian food lovers will be overjoyed and elated to hear that the finishing touches are underway on Dosa Dosa 2.0.

The Indian street food truck was a firm fave over lockdown, with their tasty selection of authentic South Indian delights selling out week after week. So we're just a little bit excited to see they're moving to a fixed location, and will be opening their new spot tomorrow!

As you'd imagine, the comments section is lit with questions of where the new container is located, and Dosa Dosa have confirmed the set up will be in the same place their truck was parked near Grand Canal Dock. Towards the end of last year, Dosa's tour of the GDA included stop offs in Stillorgan, Bray, Swords, Drogheda and beyond, before they set up more permanently at their Grand Canal spot in February. As they say in their post, their new location will enable them to provide a "better and faster service" - sure what's not to love? We're buzzin' to get in and order one of every dosa on the menu to celebrate, with a few parottas on the side for good measure. If you haven't paid them a visit yet, this is your sign to. They've got a rake of veggie and vegan options, and are generally just next level. Hit them up at their new spot from tomorrow, 12-8pm.

Header image via Instagram/Dosa Dosa

