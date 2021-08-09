Looking to become the next big thing on TikTok? Find out everything you need to know with this online course

By Fiona Frawley

August 9, 2021 at 11:02am

Looking to become the next big thing on TikTok? Find out everything you need to know with this online course

Irish TikTok is a very special corner of the content creation world.

Dublin seagulls going rogue, dads learning viral dances and scarily accurate impressions of secondary school secretaries, the creativity and genuine hilarity never ceases to amaze me. These kids are stars.

If you've been looking to take the plunge into the world of TikTok creation but find it a little overwhelming, you're in luck. TikTok for Beginners, an online course is coming to the Irish Writers Centre this October, and you can register now!

This 90-minute crash course will provide an introduction to video content, storytelling and using creativity as part of your work. You'll be provided with a breakdown of the platform and how it works, tips on video creation (everything from lighting to hashtags), algorithm advice, the do's and don'ts of interacting with others on the platform and guidance for using TikTok to cross reference your other work.

After the course, you'll have a clear understanding of what's involved in growing a platform on the app, and the tools to maintain a structure and be known for your topic of choice.

The course is led by Irish journalist, author and content creator Úna-Minh Kavanagh, whose book Anseo deals with Irish language, identity and racism. She's also won the award for Social Activist of the Year and broadcasts in English and Irish on Twitch under the name Yunitex.  You can find out more about the course and register HERE.

Latest podcast

