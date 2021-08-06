We're delighted to see this Dublin city bakery back open for business

If you've ever worked or lived in and around Temple Bar, you know the joy of a trip to Queen of Tarts.

Dipping delicious focaccia sambos into flavoursome soups before taking about three hours to settle on one of their unbelievable cakes for dessert is just the dream. It's such a welcoming, cosy spot and we're delighted to hear they're opening back up today, after being closed for the past few months due to covid restrictions.

Queen of Tarts are back for good with plenty of indoor and outdoor seating, and their cake game is as strong as ever. Honourable mentions to the Baileys cheesecake, gently spiced carrot cake and forever classic Victoria sponge.

They've also got delicious breakfast and brunch options if you're looking to make a meal out of it, with pancake stacks, creamy scrambled eggs and a delish breakfast bap for those on the go (I'm low key cracking up trying to picture myself attempting to eat one of these on the go without ending up with egg yolk all over myself, but I'm sure there are some people out there more graceful than me and up to the challenge).

As more and more of our favourite restaurants and cafes reopen amidst the tentative return to indoor hospitality, it's a great time to get out and support your local spot. Pay a visit to QoT this weekend to let them know how much you've missed them, and enjoy a cake or three while you're at it. No better way to spend a weekend.

Header image via Instagram/Queen of Tarts

READ NEXT: Five cocktails to try in Dublin this week