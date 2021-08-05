Five cocktails to try in Dublin this week

By Fiona Frawley

August 5, 2021 at 5:27pm

Share:
Five cocktails to try in Dublin this week

I know we just had a bank holiday on Monday, but this week is still dragging the life out of me.

It's just one of those never ending ones. I can see the weekend off in the distance, but like Father Dougal before me I can't tell if it's small, or just far away. I feel we need a little midweek treat to get us that bit closer to the finish line. How does a round up of the tastiest new cocktails to try in Dublin sound? Let's get into it.

1. "Boston Tea Party" from Le Perroquet

A classy looking lil fella with American bourbon, darjeeling tea liquor, Boston bitters and caramelised green tea gelee. One for the historians among us.

2. Cocktail Jugs from Lucky's

Your choice of sangria, pimms or margarita in a jug to enjoy with pals. Picturing a cold one of these in the Lucky's beer garden is curing me rn.

3. "Prossecolada" from Opium

Come on now everyone, sing it with me! "If you like piña coladas, and prosecco as well"... or something along those lines. Add a bit of spritz to a fruity classic with this fizzy delight from Opium.

4. Mocha Martini from Whelans

Sure while you're on Wexford Street you may as well poke the head into Whelans, especially since they're now doing food and cocktails! The times, they are a changin'. If you're an espresso martini queen you'll love this creation with all the elements of your usual caffeinated fave, and a dash of dark chocolate too. Swipe across to see the rest of their stunning cocktail menu - the raspberry and almond Tom Collins in particular sounds immense.

5. "Dublin Julep" from Riot

Riot's tasty twist on the classic Mint Julep. I would also definitely go for a Basic Bitch. No idea what it is but I'm just assuming I'd be into it.

Well, I don't know about you guys but I feel better already. I'm off to try and find some mates to work my way through this list with.

Please drink responsibly.

Header image via Instagram/Le Perroquet

READ NEXT: You've heard of Paint and Prosecco, now get ready for Pottery and Pints!

Share:

Latest articles

Cookie dough lovers, you need to see the desserts at this Dublin 7 chicken spot

18 great drive-thru and drive-by coffee spots to try on a miserable day

Lovin Games Weekly - Your free subscription games for August have arrived

WATCH: This TikToker is rating Dublin Bus routes and it's hilarious

You may also love

There's a tasty new cocktail to try at one of our fave outdoor dining spots

Relive your Leaving Cert Holiday with these bucket cocktails!

Boozeshakes are a thing and here's where you can get one!

These 12 take-home cocktails and kits will bring you pure joy

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.