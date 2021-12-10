The L list - 5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week

Who'd have thought that a severely disruptive storm would have been the thing to give us a bit of relief this week?

But that's 2021 for ya I suppose.

Along with Teresa Mannion remixes and a giant ball rolling down Bray Main Street there was plenty to excite and intrigue us over the past seven days. We've seen new openings, art installations, outdoor cinemas and everything in between. Looking for a round up of some of the highlights? Here's a peek into my own personal fever dream of a brain and the things that have been keeping it occupied recently.

Indoor Dining resuming at Fable + Stey

High up on the list of things we love to see is the return of indoor dining at neighbourhood spot Fable + Stey. One of our fave southside spots for brunch and the tastiest of dessert specials. Can't wait to get back in!

Shane Daniel Byrne, LIVE

If you fell in love with Shannon from Shannon's hair, beauty, brows, nails and dog grooming on the Lower Kimmage Road over lockdown, you've a chance to catch her and her iconic creator Shane Daniel Byrne LIVE next year at the Liberty Hall Theatre. Tickets are on sale now and I can't imagine them hangin' around too long. If you haven't seen Shane's vids yet, I recommend a deep dive as a matter of urgency.

Pop up Christmas Cinema at the Chestnut Bazaar, Clanbrassil Street

Once again, outdoor socialising is seeming to be the way to go and Dublin 8's newest food and culture haven Chestnut Bazaar have the suss with this gorge outdoor cinema set up. They're hoping to have regular screenings of festive faves like Home Alone and Elf in the lead up to Christmas, and the cinema is obviously surrounded by delicious options from some of Dublin's finest food trucks. Bring layers!

Lazy Days Exhibition at Hen's Teeth

This dream of an installation by self-proclaimed “professional doodler” Hattie Smith features a series of playful screen prints and art objects, including bedsheets, a figurine, mirror, rug and t-shirts. It's on display at Hen's Teeth store and gallery in Blackpitts until Christmas Eve.

The Lidl Christmas jumper

RIP Maurizio Gucci, you would have loved the House of Lidl jumper. I nabbed mine this week (or rather, my mum picked it up on the big shop) and personally haven't taken it off since. Middle aisle gang, assemble.

