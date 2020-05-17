Close

Homemade Loaded Taco Fries are on the menu tonight

By Alan Fisher

May 17, 2020 at 11:30am

It's time to get down and dirty with these Loaded Taco Fries.

As part of our Lovin Home Comforts series, we will be bringing you some delicious recipes that you can prepare from the comfort of your own kitchen.

They've got a bit of everything in there and the flavours will blow you away.

Every bit is homemade including the fries and the cheese sauce so buckle up because you're in for a wild ride.

What you need:

3 x Roosters

100g x Grated Cheese

100ml x Milk

Butter

Paprika

Chilli Powder

Garlic Powder

Sriracha

200g x Beef Mince

1 x Spring Onion

3 x Chillies

Jalapenos

1 x Onion

1 x Green Pepper

1 x Avocado

How to do it:

1. Cut your roosters up into fries and put them in a pot of water. Bring to the boil and then simmer for 8-10 minutes.

2. Put a tray with some oil in a preheated oven at 200C.

3. Drain the water from the fries and take the tray out from the oven.

4. Put the fries on the tray and sprinkle with paprika and chilli powder

5. Place in the oven for 25-30mins.

6. Cut your pepper, onion and chillies before placing them in a hot pan with some oil. Then add the mince.

7. Add some paprika, chilli powder, garlic powder and sriracha to the mix.

8. Heat up a separate pan and put a tablespoon of butter in with a sprinkle of garlic powder.

9. When the butter melts add the milk and cheese and stir until it forms a sauce.

10. Add the beef mix to the sauce.

11. Place your fries into a wide bowl and but the mix on top.

12. Add some Jalapenos, chopped up spring onion and guac.

