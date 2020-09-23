These slow roasted pork belly strips are like sex on a plate

Updated September 23, 2020

Let's get our pork belly on.

Ingredients

Pork Belly Strips

Cajun Seasoning

Garlic

Soy Sauce

Peppers

Onions

New Potatoes

You've probably seen the pork belly strips in the supermarket before and wondered what the hell you are meant to do with them or how to cook them.

The good news is that they are super cheap (usually about €2-3) and really simple to cook while being packed full of flavour.

They are super tender, taste like ribs but without the pain of the bones and they make a wonderful family style meal as I've shown in this recipe.

Instructions

Step 1

The ingredients are all easy to find and crucially not expensive at all – so you can feed a large amount of people a gorgeous dinner at a low price.





Step 2

Start off by slicing the potatoes in half, season with salt and pepper, some oil and pop them into an oven dish.





Step 3

Season the pork belly strips up with soy sauce, the cajun seasoning, salt and pepper and a little oil.





Step 4

Crush the garlic cloves as finely as you can, mashing them into a paste. Spread them into the pork belly strips evenly





Step 5

Once the pork has been coated with the marinade pop them on top of the new potatoes in the oven dish. Next throw the entire dish into the oven and cook at 160C for about 90 minutes.





Step 6

Slice up the peppers and onions and cook them with a little garlic on a slow heat. They'll take about 15-20 minutes. You don't want them taking on any colour but rather to cook slowly and let the sweetness come out of them naturally.





Step 7

When the potatoes are fully cooked and the pork tender, whip them out of the oven. The juices from the pork will have leaked down into the potatoes, giving them an insane flavour.





Step 8

Toss the meat and potatoes around in the dish so they're all coated with the lovely flavours.





Step 9

Pop the pepper and onion mix on top of the meat and potatoes and you have the perfect dish.





Step 10

Serve the whole thing up either family-style in the middle of the table or plate it up as a dinner party dish. Either way your guests are going to be blown away.





You'll never find a tastier or easier recipe to cook. Pork belly strips are a type of meat that people ignore because they think they have no idea how to handle them or cook them.

You now have no excuse. Invite a bunch of friends over and get stuck in.

Enjoy!