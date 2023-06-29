Level up your midweek meals with these failsafe rice recipes

Brought to you by Tilda Rice

Ready for a quick meal that's packed full of flavour?

When a day's work is done, there's no better way to recharge and refuel than with a tasty, nutritious meal. Having said that, the idea of spending hours in the kitchen prepping is less than appealing, particularly after a long day.

Thankfully, the folks at Tilda Rice are on a mission to transform your midweek meals with a number of recipes that not only pack a serious flavour punch, but are also super quick and easy to make. These recipes incorporate Tilda's Pure Basmati and Jasmine Rice, both of which are available in dry rice, or in convenient ready in two-minute pouches.

So ready to pop your apron here? Brighten up your midweek with these tasty dishes.

Mild Chicken Korma

Advertisement

I mean, who doesn't love a chicken korma? While this recipe is mild, it is still super rich in flavour and takes less than an hour to prepare. To make it veggie, sub the chicken for paneer.

Start by heating one tablespoon of oil and 25g of unsalted butter in a pan and then fry one finely chopped onion, one clove of garlic and a thumb of grated ginger for five minutes.

Add three tablespoons of korma paste, and let that cook for one minute. Next up, cook two chicken breasts (sliced into bite size chunks) until they are slightly browned.

Add a 100g of canned chopped tomatoes and 100ml of water, and cook, uncovered, for 15 minutes. Next, add one small pot of coconut yogurt and 25g of ground almonds and stir through.

Finally, heat up your Tilda Pure Basmati Rice as per the instructions on the packet, then serve and enjoy.

Advertisement

Egg and Vegetable Fried Rice

Forget a midweek takeaway and instead whip this up at home in no time at all!

Start by adding 2-3 tablespoons of oil to a wok and heat it until smoking point. Then, beat two eggs and add them to the wok, swirling them with a ladle or a spoon, breaking them up as you go.

Next up, add three sliced spring onions and a sliced bell pepper to the wok and sauté for a minute, keeping the heat high. Then, add a mix of vegetables – we recommend shredded carrots, green beans and diced mushrooms – and salt and pepper and sauté for a minute, tossing every now and then.

To bring it all together add 500g of cooked Tilda Basmati Rice (170g uncooked) and toss gently. Season your work with salt, pepper and a dash of soy sauce and then you're ready to serve.

Advertisement

Moroccan Vegetable Pilaf

This light meal is packed with vegetables and flavour, making it an ideal choice for a summer dinner.

Begin by heating two tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil in a pan, and then add a cinnamon stick, allowing it to infuse for two minutes. Next up, add your vegetables – two chopped onions, two diced carrots, one diced courgette and one diced bell pepper – to the pan. Season them with salt and pepper and cook for 10 minutes until they are soft.

Meanwhile, cook 170g of Tilda Pure Basmati rice. Add the cooked rice to the pan along with one tin of chickpeas, a sliced lemon and 50g of sultanas. Cook these on a medium heat for five minutes until they are heated all the way through.

Finally, add the chopped parsley and fluff your rice up with a fork. Transfer it to a serving dish and scatter it with 50g of toasted flaked almonds and four tablespoons of Greek yogurt. Then, drizzle it with one tablespoon of harissa paste, and it's ready to be enjoyed.

Advertisement

You can find these recipes, plus so much more, over on Tilda Rice Ireland's official website.