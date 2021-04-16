11 refreshing alco-slushies to cool down with this summer

We all know once it hits double digit degrees, its officially summer in Ireland.
You know it's true. Don't fight it xox
So to help you get into those summer feels, we've found eleven class icy drinks that you can cool down with whilst lounging in the sun.
Pick up one of these bad boys with your housemates, swing back to the gaff, get the BBQ on and perhaps some spike ball or swing ball, and you're all set for a very decent day in the sun! A jacket may or may not be needed, but hey - sun is sun, and we have to make the most of it when we get it. And remember kids, wear sunscreen.
Pink Gin Sloshy @ The Lighthouse
Houchees @ The Tap House
Cherry Sake Hush Puppy @ Hen's Teeth
Strawberry Gin Slushie @ The Bridge
Whiskey Sour Slushie @ Token
Fruit Pastilles Daiquiri @ The Paddocks
Frosty Pouch @ The Well
Frose @ The Bernard Shaw
Frozen Mojitos (various flavours!) @ Oscar's Cafe Bar
Pineapple and Strawberry Daiquiris @ Alfies
Skittles Slushie @ Harkin's Bar D8
Lead Image via Instagram/hensteethstore
