11 refreshing alco-slushies to cool down with this summer

By Lynda Keogh

April 16, 2021 at 5:08pm

We all know once it hits double digit degrees, its officially summer in Ireland.

You know it's true. Don't fight it xox

So to help you get into those summer feels, we've found eleven class icy drinks that you can cool down with whilst lounging in the sun.

Pick up one of these bad boys with your housemates, swing back to the gaff, get the BBQ on and perhaps some spike ball or swing ball, and you're all set for a very decent day in the sun! A jacket may or may not be needed, but hey - sun is sun, and we have to make the most of it when we get it. And remember kids, wear sunscreen.

Pink Gin Sloshy @ The Lighthouse

Houchees @ The Tap House

Cherry Sake Hush Puppy @ Hen's Teeth 

 

Strawberry Gin Slushie @ The Bridge

Whiskey Sour Slushie @ Token 

Fruit Pastilles Daiquiri @ The Paddocks

Frosty Pouch @ The Well

Frose @ The Bernard Shaw

Frozen Mojitos (various flavours!) @ Oscar's Cafe Bar

Pineapple and Strawberry Daiquiris @ Alfies 

Skittles Slushie @ Harkin's Bar D8

Lead Image via Instagram/hensteethstore

