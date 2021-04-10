Twenty of the best spots to get your fix of loaded fries

Let's talk loaded fries.

Whether you're a simple garlic-cheese-chip kinda person, or someone who goes all in with every topping available - there is something for everyone! We've even found some serious vegan options that look insane. Sometimes nothing hits the spot quite like dirty fries.

Here are twenty of the best loaded fries you'll find around, trust us - they're all unreal.

So, in no particular order...

Fire Byrd

Topped tater-tots, we're already off to a great start with this one!

Token

Token are always on point with the food porn, and their loaded fries are no different. You can go vegan with this loaded spice bag combo, or get stuck into their Primo Side of Bacon Jam Fries.

Drop Dead Twice

These guys throw everything at their loaded fries, and we dig it. Top quality toppings here!

Cluck Cluck Chicken Truck

Cluck Cluck have come throughhhhh with these Kimchi Cheese loaded fries. If you were already obsessed with Cluck Cluck, these will most definitely seal the deal!

Chimac

Ahhh Chimac, our old pals. We have so much love for these guys and these saucy topped fries are fiiiiiiyah.

V-Face

Delicious. Vegan friendly. These fries are loaded up with cauliflower poppers, hot sauce and V-Face's neon pink vegan garlic mayo. Insane stuff, we would also be big fans of their Kimchi Avo Loaded Fries.

Pitt Bros

Mac and cheese topped fries. Yes, you read that right. MAC AND CHEESE.

The Paddocks

The Paddocks always hit it out of the park with their food pics. These are proper dirty fries and we are very much into them; chips, crispy shredded chicken, cheese, garlic mayo and hot sauce. Solid yes.

Dash Burger

Dash Burger combine two of our favourite things, chips and cheese - and boy do they do it well. Let us introduce you to the chipotle cheese fries.

The Saucy Cow (v)

In all seriousness, The Saucy Cow could be the spot to convince us to go vegan.. These are their McDaddy Fries. Holy. God. These are a must try! Also these aren't just regular fries - these are waffle fries, a delicious novelty.

All Bar Chicken

Sometimes you just can't beat a cheesey chip combo. These are topped with jalapeños for an extra bitta somethin'-somethin'.

Chipmongers

Taco fries are always a good idea. Especially when the dish uses classic Irish chipper chips.

Blinder Burger (The Village Yard)

Now, this is a new one that we've added to our loaded fries repertoire. You'll find Blinder Burger in Ballybrack, and if it's your 5km and you need a pick me up - this is the dish to do just that!

Vegan Sandwich Co (v)

Another vegan option, but you wouldn't even realise they're that good! Vegan chilli, taco sauce and cheeze on top of thick cut potato wedges. This spot should very much should be on your to-try-list!

Box Burger

Okay okay not exactly in Dublin.. But when restrictions lift, Box Burger's peppercorn sauce topped loaded fries should be on your list!

Rocket's

Rocket's do greaaaat garlic cheese fries. A classic combination that everyone loves! These crazy squiggly cut chips make us feel fancy.

Hillbilly's

Hillbilly's taco fries are the bomb. We really don't need to say anything more!

Juanitos

These aren't necessarily your average loaded fries. These are crispy fried potatoes with a patatas bravas-esque vibes. Absolutely delicious!

Smash

Smash is new to the scene, and we like the look of these chipotle cheese fries! Based in Bray, this new spot needs to be on your list when restrictions lift.

Half & Half

Half and Half always make us drool. If you're in and around Dublin 15, get yourself some loaded fries from these guys. You can even get loaded sweet potato fries if that's what you fancy!

Lead Image via Instagram/cluckcluckchicken_truck and Instagram/thesaucycow_

READ NEXT: 22 of the best sausage rolls in Dublin as voted by you!