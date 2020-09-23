Let's taco 'bout this new Mexican food van you need to try

The food van culture is huge in the States, and they're a great way to try new flavours and cuisines. We're hoping that this is the start of it here too! *fingers crossed*

If you had to cancel your gals trip this year and you're missing the vibes of authentic Mexican food or you're just a street food fanatic - this could be the next spot to put on your list! Authentic Mexican flavours in the middle of Cherrywood Industrial Estate, who would have thought?

This Mexican food van has popped up only in the last few days in the middle of Cherrywood Industrial Estate, and it's bound to be popular! Taco Man Dublin is Dublin's newest food van on the scene that does exactly what it says on the tin - they do tacos, man.

The Taco Man's website states that they cater "...for all types of food pallets, from spice lovers to haters, meat eaters to vegan. Both the fried corn tortillas and soft corn tortillas are Gluten Free." Vegan, meaty, spicy, mild, crunchy corn tortillas and soft tortillas - yes, yes, yes.

Using Irish ingredients but bringing us big Mexican flavours, we can't wait to try this one!

