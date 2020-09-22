Close

Follow Lovin Dublin

Urban Health have announced that they're now pet-friendly

By James Fenton

September 22, 2020 at 2:36pm

Share:

Urban Health in Ranelagh has become the latest Dublin eatery to announce that it is pet-friendly.

All animals will now be allowed to join their humans at Urban Health in Ranelagh after it was announced that the café is now pet-friendly. Taking to Instagram, the health food favourite shared a pic of their new sticker which takes pride of place on their window, confirming their big news...

They also included a letter sent to them by Pet Friendly Dublin which wishes them well on the steps they have taken to ensure that animals will be welcomed into Urban Health with open arms...

Great news for pet lovers in Ranelagh as well as furry visitors to the area. You can follow further updates from Pet Friendly Dublin via this link.

READ NEXT: Nutbutter 2.0 - Grand Canal favourite has hinted that they're almost ready to open new venue

Share:

Latest articles

Nutbutter 2.0 - Grand Canal favourite has hinted that they're almost ready to open new venue

Changes introduced to Temple Bar to ensure safe outdoor dining and social distancing

Dublin baker creates incredible themed cupcakes inspired by the Emmys

Here's how to join our next virtual brunch for first-time buyers looking to buy along the commuter belt

You may also love

Nutbutter 2.0 - Grand Canal favourite has hinted that they're almost ready to open new venue

Changes introduced to Temple Bar to ensure safe outdoor dining and social distancing

Dublin baker creates incredible themed cupcakes inspired by the Emmys

Swimmers delight! There's a new coffee car parking up at the 40 Foot 

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.