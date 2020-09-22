Urban Health have announced that they're now pet-friendly

Urban Health in Ranelagh has become the latest Dublin eatery to announce that it is pet-friendly.

All animals will now be allowed to join their humans at Urban Health in Ranelagh after it was announced that the café is now pet-friendly. Taking to Instagram, the health food favourite shared a pic of their new sticker which takes pride of place on their window, confirming their big news...

They also included a letter sent to them by Pet Friendly Dublin which wishes them well on the steps they have taken to ensure that animals will be welcomed into Urban Health with open arms...

Great news for pet lovers in Ranelagh as well as furry visitors to the area. You can follow further updates from Pet Friendly Dublin via this link.

