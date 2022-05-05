Fuppin Delish to move into Ranelagh beer garden this summer

By Katy Thornton

May 5, 2022 at 11:27am

Nothing like a few tacos and drinks in the sun.

 

Fuppin Delish launched nearly five years ago in 2017 and has been whipping up tacos and antojitos (little cravings) ever since. They've moved around, appearing at Dublin markets, and now they have a new location opening very soon. Humphreys in Ranelagh announced that Fuppin Delish would be coming soon to their beer garden, selling all their best Mexican delicacies.

We'll be keeping an eye on the Fuppin Delish socials, as well as Humphreys Ranelagh for more news on their new collaboration. Just think how glorious a few drinks and some tacos will be in the summer once that Irish sun truly starts to shine.

If you're a taco enthusiast (and I mean, who isn't) Fuppin Delish are still looking for staff for their new spot, so be sure to send them an email or direct message if you're interested.

Header image via Instagram/fuppindelish

