You need to try this new Dublin taco truck!

By Fiona Frawley

July 5, 2021 at 12:01pm

Share:
You need to try this new Dublin taco truck!

Last week another happy, healthy food truck was born into the Dublin foodie scene.

And this is one for the gram for sure:

Los Chicanos pulled up to Camden Row last week and since then has been providing the good people of Dublin 8 with the finest in Mexican cuisine. Owner Scott spent years working alongside Mexican chefs across the US from New York to San Fran, and has now brought his passion and expertise back home. He's also travelled all over Mexico and spent time with local producers, farmers and communities to learn more about traditional ingredients and techniques that have been passed down through generations. Basically, he's done his homework so you know these are gonna be some pretty tasty tacos.

The tacos come in a reasonably priced portion of two, with chorizo, fish, lamb and plenty of veggie options to choose from. If you're looking for a little extra on the side they've got you covered with Mexican street corn or guac and chips. They've even got sweetcorn soft serve ice cream for afters, with a sweet pumpkin seed crunch. All the essential food groups.

If you're in the mood for some authentic Mexican cuisine in the middle of Dublin this week, look no further!

Header image via Instagram/Los Chicanos 

READ NEXT: This new foodie spot in Dundrum looks immense

Share:

Latest articles

Here's a delish meal kit for you to enjoy this week, whatever the weather!

Two of our fave foods become one atop this tasty pizza

WATCH: One lucky Irish TV lover won a stellar home entertainment makeover

New Penneys website will allow shoppers browse what's actually in stores

You may also love

Here's a delish meal kit for you to enjoy this week, whatever the weather!

Two of our fave foods become one atop this tasty pizza

This new foodie spot in Dundrum looks immense

Cheese lovers of Dublin, your prayers have been answered

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.