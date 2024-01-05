Dublin industrial estate 3km from town to be redeveloped for housing

The site is to be redeveloped for "thousands of homes", as per the Irish Times.

Plans to redevelop an industrial estate in Glasnevin will see the construction of thousands of homes, all serviced by rail and Luas, to be completed by the end of this year.

As per the Times, Dublin City Council will meet landowners and other stakeholders in the industrial estate this month to seek their input into the Ballyboggan local area plan (LAP).

Several large industrial landowners in the estate which spans 75 hectares and is located to the west of Glasnevin Cemetery have already signalled their intention to relocate and developers are reportedly anxious to have sites rezoned quickly to allow for the construction of new homes on the land.

The estate stretches from the Finglas Road opposite Glasnevin Cemetery to the east, Ratoath Road at Ashtown to the west, Cabra to the south and Tolka Valley Park to the north.

“15-minute city”

While the focus will be on building houses, the Council have also emphasised that employment uses would be retained, and that there will be potential for more jobs in the new development.

The intention is to create a "15 minute city" community, where residents can work, shop and access important amenities close to where they live.

According to DCC's website, the council is engaging in pre-draft consultation from Friday 28th of April to Friday 26th of May 2023. Written observations or submissions regarding the preparation of the plan must be received between these dates.

The council are welcoming written observations or submissions from members of the public

