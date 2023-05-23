Green light given for 9-storey 'lean-luxury' hotel above Arnotts

Permission has been granted for a multi-storey hotel to be built above the iconic retailer

The green light has been given for a nine storey, 245 bedroom hotel over Arnotts department store in Dublin.

The proposal by Fitzwilliam Real Estate involves two storeys with setbacks over Arnotts and a three storey element with setbacks over Arnotts multistorey car-park.

During the build the top three open air levels of Arnotts multistorey car-park will be demolished, removing 145 parking spaces.

Dublin City Council gave the go-ahead, saying the hotel "will contribute to the regeneration and will have a positive impact on the surrounding area," adding that the scheme is "unlikely to impact negatively on the amenities of properties in the vicinity."

The operator of the hotel will be Munich-based firm Ruby Hotels. The website for the hotel chain says each hotel has "its own unique story and design, rooted in the city it calls home. And we pride ourselves on supporting all things local, from the food we serve at breakfast to the bands who play in the bar."

The company also prides itself on what it calls its "lean luxury" philosophy, which relates to "streamlining" their hotel layouts. Your guess is as good as ours as to what that actually means.

The council granted the planning permission for the hotel after refusing permission to Fitzwilliam Real Estate for a 12 storey 159 unit build-to-rent scheme on the same site in January.

The decision was made based on what the council says is a general presumption against large scale residential build-to-rent developments.

