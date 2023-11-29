The Arnotts Christmas Market has landed, here are some of our favourite brands

Brought to you by Arnotts.

From stocking fillers to Secret Santa to presents to go under the tree, you'll be spoiled for choice at the Arnotts Christmas Market

This Christmas, we are determined to shop local, champion Irish brands and fill our stockings with thoughtful, unique gifts.

To help make our Christmas shopping even smoother, Arnotts are hosting an incredible Christmas market on their second floor, where you can find a wide range of gifts from beautiful prints to sustainable sweets to personalised homeware and more. Whether you're searching for the perfect gift for your Kris Kringle, your best friend or your auntie, you'll be spoiled for choice at this one-of-a-kind market. From toys to beauty to crafts and design, there's so much to discover at the Arnotts Christmas Market and to point you in the right direction, we've put together a few brands that you need to check out during your visit. Here are our top picks:

Treat Yo Self

You'd need a strong willpower to walk past Treat Yo Self and not pick anything up for yourself or those you love. As one of the finalists in Arnotts Pitch 23 initiative, this brand is one to watch. Treat Yo Self is a family-run company that specialises in sustainable, vegan sweets - ideal for indulging the sweet tooth in your life!

Prints of Ireland

This small business creates beautiful vibrant artwork, tote bags and greeting cards that are inspired by Ireland's towns, counties and landmarks and the Irish language itself. These gifts are a gorgeous way to remind your loved ones overseas of their home.

Howrad Studios

You simply cannot miss this brand, bright, vibrant and eye-catching Howrad Studios create some of the most coveted gifts in all the land. From funky calendars to pop culture-inspired mugs to disco mini mirrors, Howrad Studios should be your go-to destination for stocking fillers this Christmas.

Saucy Pups

The people in your life will absolutely not say no to some Saucy Pups, even if their presses are filled with partially written notebooks and they prints gathering dust that need to be hung. The indie Cork-based design studio, have an incredible clean graphic style that's instantly recognisable. They are your new one-stop shop for Ireland-inspired stationery, cushions, magnets, jewellery, picture frames and so much more.

She Designs, He Prints

This Irish design company was formed during the pandemic, and now they're a fully-fledged business specialising in cards, prints, tea towels and ceramics. They've an amazingly wide range of cards which cover every eventuality with a splash of Irish humour and design flair.

Flying Fig

Flying Fig started life specialising in printed mugs, but it has since spread its wings and now encompasses a broad range of gifts, including decorations, illustrations, bags, and notebooks. The perfect place to get gifts for that person who literally have everything (we all know a couple of them!).

There's plenty of incredible brands in Arnotts this Christmas, so get ticking those names off your list and get down there!

You can check out the Arnotts Christmas Market on the second floor of Arnotts on Henry Street, Dublin 1.