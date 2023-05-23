The Saw Doctors announce Dublin gig after five year break

Their last Dublin show was in 2017.

Irish rock legends The Saw Doctors will play their first Dublin gig in six years, a headline show in the 3Olympia this October 27.

The Galway band last played the venue in 2017 where they sold out for three nights running.

They've also sold out two Big Top concerts at this year’s Galway Arts Festival, and will kick off their summer programme at Glastonbury, headlining the Acoustic Stage on Friday June 23.

It will be a busy summer for The Saw Doctors with sell out shows in New York on July 7 and Boston on July 8.

Back in Ireland, they will play Electric Picnic on September 3 as well as headlining their own ‘West’s Awake’ Festival in Tuam, Co. Galway on Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20.

After a five year break from touring, The Saw Doctors played a run of comeback gigs in the UK last winter, selling out Manchester Apollo, London Brixton Academy & two shows at Glasgow Barrowland.

The Saw Doctors are made up of song writers Davy Carton (vocals) and Leo Moran (guitar) with a band lineup including former Waterboy Anthony Thistlethwaite on saxophone, Rickie O’Neill, drums Will Merrigan, bass guitar, Kieran Duddy, keyboards and Noelie McDonnell, backing vocals.

The band scored a surprise chart success when the vinyl release of the band’s debut album 'If This Is Rock And Roll, I Want My Old Job Back’ landed at No. 3 in the Album charts in August 2021.

Their debut album was first released in 1991, going straight to No.1 in the Irish Charts on the strength of hit singles such as ‘I Useta Lover’, ’N17’, 'Red Cortina’ and ‘Presentation Boarder’.

Tickets for the 30lympia gig go on sale this Friday, May 26 at 10am from Ticketmaster.

This article originally appeared on joe.ie

Header image via Instagram/The Saw Doctors

