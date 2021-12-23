From Happy Endings to Michael's several Dublin restaurants temporarily close until 2022

In light of new restrictions, and the rising coronavirus cases due to the contagious Omicron variant, some Dublin restaurants have decided to temporarily close.

As hospitality grapples with a raft of new restrictions and the onset of the omicron variant, several Dublin restaurants have taken the decision to close over the Christmas break and into the new year. Below are some of the businesses that will be temporarily closed during the period and the details of their reopening below:

Michael's Mount Merrion

The team from Michael's had some bittersweet news to share over the last few days. With the announcement of their expansion into Blackrock, also came the news that they would be closing indoor service until February. The team will be taking a two-week break over Christmas "to fully give the gang a break after they’ve busted their asses all year," reads the Instagram post. From January 6th Michael's will return to zero contact deliveries, so you can still avail of their gorge menu from the comfort of your own home!

Hugo's Restaurant

The Merrion Row restaurant was one of the first to announce its temporary closure. A representative from Hugo's tweeted that the closure would take place after Christmas Eve lunch service and continue on "until February, OR when restrictions are lifted & we can trade properly".

💔💔Devastated to have made the very difficult decision to close our beloved Hugo’s after lunch on Xmas Eve until February, OR when restrictions are lifted & we can trade properly. The entire broken-hearted Hugo’s family want to thank you for your overwhelming support xx#Hugos❤️ pic.twitter.com/6iPrekRSMm — Hugo's Restaurant (@hugosrest) December 18, 2021

Hang Dai Chinese

The Camden Street restaurant announced the news of its temporary closure on December 19. This decision was taken for a variety of reasons, from the restrictive curfew, the surge in Covid-19 cases in the city, alongside the safety and wellbeing of the staff. A representative from Hang Dai wrote, "we’re completely wrecked. We haven’t really stopped since all this started." Indoor dining has been put on hold and from January 7th Hang Dai's popup Hawker will be serving up "a whole new menu and some Hang Dai lockdown classics thrown in" through takeaway and delivery services.

Sienna's Malahide

Malahide restaurant Sienna's took to Instagram stories yesterday to announce they will close from Christmas Eve until the end of January. The team wrote, "we look forward to resuming business once restrictions are lifted".

Happy Endings

Happy Endings on Aston Quay have also temporarily closed its doors until after Christmas "to be safe". They apologised for any inconveniences this would cause to those with bookings. Happy Endings asks people to keep an eye on their socials for more news on reopening in the New Year.

We hope to see all these restaurants back and better than ever when restrictions ease and the coronavirus situation improves.

Header image via Shutterstock

READ ON: Michael's to open second restaurant in south side location