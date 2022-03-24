015 The L List - 5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week

From the return of iced coffee weather to boujie crisp sambos.

Welcome to The L List, our weekly round up of things we're Lovin in Dublin. We took a brief hiatus last week what with the monster of a bank holiday but this week we're back with a bang, and there's lots to be lovin. The weather is warmer, payday is imminent... okay, I can't think of much else right now but listen. We've gotta take our jollies wherever we can get 'em.

Here's a quick look at our highlights of the week so far:

Iced coffee weather

You might still need a jacket, and temperatures remain well below double digits at nighttime but still - sun in the sky equals iced coffee weather in Ireland. Even if our fingers are about to be frostbitten off in the process, most of us will still cling to a cup of something iced and caffeinated for aesthetic purposes. As is our right.

Advertisement

The first icy swim

In a similar vein, the moment the storm clouds part to reveal a blue sky I start mentally mapping out my first swim of the year, and having a small internal panic about attempting to parallel park near the Vico. There's no feeling like it - shifting your weight from foot to foot for about 15 minutes before you garner up the courage to jump, as the fearless year-round swimmers deftly shift past you and dive in with the grace and agility of Fungie's long lost cousins. That moment when the water first hits you and you're too cold to think about literally anything else - sure, you also feel like you can't breathe, but that's all part of it. The cheapest form of therapy I've ever come across.

Boujie crisp sambos

Advertisement

Since the nation was left speechless upon seeing Jamie Dornan's crisp sandwich assembly on Jimmy Kimmel, I've really been craving one. And I'm clearly not alone - Daddy's has picked up on the vibe and is responding accordingly with this beauty filled with black pudding, McNally's remoulade and a few Clintons crisps for the crunch element. Perfection.

Temporary Insta drama

Incase you missed it, Instagram was down for a hot minute earlier this morning. Nothing like the Great Insta, Whatsapp and Facebook Blackout of '21 but still - enough time for some top-quality memes to be created.

Advertisement

Everyone on their way to Twitter to check if Facebook and Instagram are downpic.twitter.com/TN5F1ewFEF — Caolán Mc Aree (@Caolanmcaree) March 24, 2022

Garlic Dip

I was very hashtag blessed to spend the bank holiday weekend in Rome, and while the pizza is obviously perfection, 22/10, zero notes - I did miss an aul garlic dip for the crusts (I hope no Italians read this - I'll be barred from the country for life). It's always nice to go away - but equally nice to come home to the land of gravy dishes of garlic dip to shovel your pub grub pizza into. With that said; Rome, I love you. Please let me come back someday.

One of the best pizzas I've ever had - senza salsa all'aglio.

Advertisement

Same time, same place next week for the latest instalment of The L List.

READ NEXT: Have you tried this vintage Chinese restaurant in Ranelagh yet?