017 The L List - 5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week

From census tweets to Easter treats.

Welcome to this windswept edition of the L List, which I write as an unseasonable breeze batters the gaff from all directions, rattling the windows and making me feel like I'm in A Christmas Carol - Muppets version, obviously.

It's windy, basically, and has been all week. But when I wasn't getting swept away by violent gusts, here are the things I was Lovin in Dublin across food, culture and craic. Let's dive in.

Dublin Pizza Company

Treated myself to one of Dublin Pizza Company's seminal DPC pies during the week - Toonsbridge mozzarella, Dingle Whiskey cured salami, aged Coolea shavings, fresh basil leaves and evo oil. Dublin has seriously stepped up its pizza game over the last few years but DPC remains one of my absolute faves. The anticipation standing at the Aungier Street hatch as the pizzas are deftly slung in and out of the massive wood fired oven, bubbling and delicious, is a spiritual experience. Would recommend to a friend.

Advertisement

Census Tweets

Obviously, census tweets about the bizarre offerings to the time capsule kept us entertained on Sunday night, but there was also plenty of important discourse around the members of society overlooked by the form - homeless people, non binary people and those living with visual impairments to name a few. Irish Twitter can be a bleak place at times but at others, it highlights important conversations that need to be had.

Advertisement

The Village Yard

If you're in the Dublin 18 area and haven't paid the Village Yard in Ballybrack a visit yet, get on it this weekend. Previously the Ramblers Pub, the spot underwent serious refurb over the last year or so and is now a haven of sorts for food trucks, live gigs and speciality coffee. What more can we really ask for in this day and age?

Easter Treats

Advertisement

If you've been munching on chocolate eggs since before April hit and are looking for an alternative Easter treat, hit up Pompous Pantry to order one of her iconic biscuit kits - homemade shortbread biccies that you decorate yourself with Belgian chocolate icing. A great activity for the Easter holidays, and delicious too.

Very Irish Headlines

Inject a bit of joy into your Insta feed by giving Very Irish Headlines a follow. As it says on the tin, the page is a collection of genuine headlines that are... very Irish, from deeply religious serial burglars to the latest from the Healy Rae family. They never miss.

Advertisement

Same time, same place next week for a fresh round up of things we're Lovin in Dublin!

READ NEXT: 3Olympia Theatre could retain iconic red exterior after all