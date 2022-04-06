3Olympia Theatre could retain iconic red exterior after all

The rebrand was initially announced in September.

When the iconic Irish theatre partnered with Three Ireland, certain proposals were made to change the building's exterior. The Business Post reported in February that one of these changes could include the iconic red exterior getting a new lick of paint. The change was met with controversy as the former Olympia Theatre's exterior is beloved around Dublin.

According to The Journal however, Dublin City Council have rejected certain elements of the new proposal, including the change in colour, stating:

"Olympia Productions must now lodge revised plans for what is proposed and the red painted exterior may yet be retained after the Council Conservation Officer stated that “the proposed new painting scheme is not supported”."

The Council reportedly believed that retaining the red exterior may be more appropriate than painting it the proposed grey. The Journal also reported that the revised plans, "include the omission of the planned art deco arch and the three LED advertising screens". The 3Olympia's exterior has remained much the same since 1879, making the proposal to change aspects difficult to swallow.

The partnership with Three Ireland allowed the former Olympia Theatre to survive after a difficult 18 months of closures amid the pandemic. The theatre entered into an eight year sponsorship with the telecoms company.

