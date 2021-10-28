Keith Barry has added an extra Dublin date to his Reconnected tour

Do you fancy a night of magic, mystics and emotional mentalism?

I already knew you would. I hacked your mind. I'm a bit of a Keith Barry myself, you know.

The world's leading hypnotist has just added an extra date to his tour at Dublin's 3Olympia due to phenomenal demand. His aptly named 2022 tour Reconnected will be his most immersive and interactive show to date, with mind-reading, audience participation and lots of laughs. The extra date is scheduled for January 16th of next year and tickets are available now.

Keith Barry's last Dublin performance in March 2020 before our tiny worlds were rocked by the pandemi lovato was a massive hit ending with a "loud, raucous standing ovation". We're sure this years show will be no exception. If you're looking for a bitta magic in your life, you know what to do. Head to the Ticketmaster WEBSITE to nab yourself a ticket now.

It'd make for the perfect date, night out with pals or even something to bring your sceptical dad to, only to have him come away at the end begrudgingly saying "he was very good, actually". Cut to him spending the whole bus journey home googling Keith Barry vids as you relax, comforted by the knowledge you've actually managed to plan a night out the whole family enjoyed. It's no easy feat.

Header image via Instagram/keithbarry

