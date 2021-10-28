Keith Barry has added an extra Dublin date to his Reconnected tour

By Fiona Frawley

October 28, 2021 at 5:34pm

Share:
Keith Barry has added an extra Dublin date to his Reconnected tour

Do you fancy a night of magic, mystics and emotional mentalism?

I already knew you would. I hacked your mind. I'm a bit of a Keith Barry myself, you know.

The world's leading hypnotist has just added an extra date to his tour at Dublin's 3Olympia due to phenomenal demand. His aptly named 2022 tour Reconnected will be his most immersive and interactive show to date, with mind-reading, audience participation and lots of laughs. The extra date is scheduled for January 16th of next year and tickets are available now.

Keith Barry's last Dublin performance in March 2020 before our tiny worlds were rocked by the pandemi lovato was a massive hit ending with a "loud, raucous standing ovation". We're sure this years show will be no exception. If you're looking for a bitta magic in your life, you know what to do. Head to the Ticketmaster WEBSITE to nab yourself a ticket now.

It'd make for the perfect date, night out with pals or even something to bring your sceptical dad to, only to have him come away at the end begrudgingly saying "he was very good, actually". Cut to him spending the whole bus journey home googling Keith Barry vids as you relax, comforted by the knowledge you've actually managed to plan a night out the whole family enjoyed. It's no easy feat.

Header image via Instagram/keithbarry

READ NEXT: How much would you pay for a bottle of Lady Gaga champagne?

Share:

Latest articles

How much would you pay for a bottle of Lady Gaga champagne?

Enjoy Treat Yourself Thursday in these Dublin spots

Our weekly round up of Dublin sambos you need to try!

5 Dublin spots that do unreal cinnamon buns

You may also love

Check out this spooky production of Hansel and Gretel in Dundrum this weekend

There's a Pinot Festival coming to Upper Leeson Street this November

Tickets are now on sale for Tradfest Temple Bar 2022

There's a Halloween roller disco happening at this D12 spot!

Latest podcast

Join the Lovin Dublin Newsletter

* indicates required

Interests

Marketing Permissions

Please select all the ways you would like to hear from Lovin Media Group:

You can unsubscribe at any time by clicking the link in the footer of our emails. For information about our privacy practices, please visit our website.

We use Mailchimp as our marketing platform. By clicking below to subscribe, you acknowledge that your information will be transferred to Mailchimp for processing. Learn more about Mailchimp's privacy practices here.