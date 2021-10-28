How much would you pay for a bottle of Lady Gaga champagne?

By Fiona Frawley

October 28, 2021 at 1:07pm

If you were thinking in and around the €300 mark, you've come to the right place.

Remember in Meet the Parents when Greg is at the shops desperately trying to find a boujie bottle of champagne to bring back to Robert DeNiro, but all he could find was a bottle of Mumms?

He needed to get himself down to the new gift section of Brown Thomas, where he could have picked up a bottle of Lady Gaga x Dom Pérignon for a cool €230. Or €380 for the rosé version. Would have gotten him off the hook for the lie detector test for sure.

An exclusive for the Marvel Room at Brown Thomas, Lady Gaga x Dom Pérignon is a "collaboration sparked by a shared creative freedom to inspire others". The Dom Pérignon Vintage 2010 (€230) promises to evoke "both the freshness of an English garden after the rain and lushness of a tropical garden". And you can't put a price on a garden after the rain. Not even in Ireland.

Meanwhile, the Dom Pérignon Rosé Vintage 2006 (€380, but sure isn't rosé always a bit pricier?) is a "declaration of freedom. Freedom to cast convention aside and push its own boundaries, seizing the red of the pinot noir grape in its primal radiance, capturing its vital power in a bold, assertive assemblage." If you don't mind.

So there you go. There can be a hundred people in the room, and 99 don't believe in you, but one does. And that one person will help you create a €300 bottle of bubbles.

Header image via The Hive Agency 

