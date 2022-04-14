Booze, books and burgers. In that order.

Welcome to the L List, our weekly round up of the things we've been Lovin in Dublin across food, culture and craic.

This week I enjoyed a spot of BYOR (Bring Your Own Rosé), a night at the theatre and a hefty midweek lunch. Strap in, and I'll take you through the ins and outs of it all.

The BYOB and Sushi Combo

Two things that should go hand in hand, always. I paid a visit to Zakura on Wexford Street last Friday, Lidl rosé in hand, ready to order half the menu. The food came out at different times and was devoured immediately and with gusto, so I didn't get the chance to capture any of the mains but I did sneak a pic of my dessert, the white chocolate cheesecake. Corkage is €4, and the food and vibes are immaculate. Would recommend.

White Chocolate Cheesecake from Zakura, Wexford Street.

Chicago

The musical, not the city. It's on in the Bord Gais until this Saturday (16th), I saw it last week and it was like a massive session, but with brass instruments and sexy lingerie. A mile a minute, exploding off the stage with so many tongue-in-cheek moments you just don't get from the movie. There's nothing like a live show, etc etc.

Chicago, running til Saturday 16th April at the Bord Gais Energy Theatre.

Trouble by Marise Gaughan

This memoir by Irish writer and comedian Marise Gaughan is the definition of a must-read. A bit like Jacqueline Wilson but for adults, the book covers addiction, mental illness and suicide, along with the holy trifecta of sex, drugs and showbiz, baby. You'll laugh, bawl your eyes out and struggle to pick your jaw up off the floor all in the space of half a page.

Uncle Colm

Season 3 of Derry Girls got off to a cracking start, but the highlight of the episode had to be Uncle Colm, successfully boring the RUC to tears with his story of Diego, a bottle of fake tan and the Spanish Armada, told at a pace of approximately 2 kilometres an hour. If you haven't witnessed his stellar performance yet, be sure to catch up before episode 2 next Tuesday.

Uncle Colm's got a very particular set of skills... #DerryGirls pic.twitter.com/Zm5vAH6LLc — Sarah Doran (@sarahisnothere) April 12, 2022

Dash Burger

The weekly pilgrimage into town for a day of work in the office means one thing - treating yourself to an almighty feed for lunchtime. Flavour of the week this week goes to Dash Burger, whose double smash burger with pillowy potato bun will take you to a higher plane. If it looks like I'm clutching onto this burger like I never want to let go, it's because I am.

Same time, same place next week for an updated list of things we're Lovin in Dublin.

