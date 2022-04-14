Meltdown to host Easter Egg Hunt in Stephen's Green

Be in with the chance of winning one of their epic toasties.

Easter Sunday is nearly upon us, and Meltdown are celebrating in style with a classic Easter egg hunt. On the 17th April the toastie shop hosts their hunt in Stephen's Green, with some cheesy prizes to be won.

The event begins at 10am and there will be 30 eggs with Meltdown stickers hidden in Stephen's Green. Meltdown will be revealing clues and riddles on their socials if your Sherlock Holmes skills need a bit of work.

If you find an egg with a Meltdown sticker on it, you'll avail of one of their amazing toasties for free as your prize (and trust me, you want one of those toasties). I mean, just look at that cheese. You can pick yours up in either their Montague Street store or their Leeson Street store.

If you find an egg with a Winedown sticker, you'll win a complimentary coffee or hot drink of your choice.

Sounds like a cracker of a day - free chocolate eggs and free toasties and coffee? What more could you want from Easter Sunday?

Make sure you head down to Stephen's Green on the 17th bright and early for the Meltdown Easter Egg hunt.

