021 The L List - 5 things we're Lovin in Dublin this week

Cinco de Mayo abú!

Yes, bonus addition to the L List this week will be me attempting to sprinkle the aul bitta Gaeilge into my daily vernacular, with little to no success.

Welcome to the L List, our weekly round up of things we're Lovin in Dublin. This week we've been creeping on excellent outdoor areas in the city as the summer creeps in, overloading on memes and TikToks and dreaming about relaxing, creative workshops to clear the noggin. It's possibly the most 2022 round up we've ever done. Let's hop in!

El Grito's outdoor area

It being Cinco de Mayo and all, we're shouting out one of Dublin's most iconic outdoor dining areas, which just so happens to serve up some of the tastiest Mexican cuisine in the city too. Have a closer look at their al fresco set up in our reel of our recent visit HERE.

Bureau de Change at the Sugar Club

This Superbowl of Irish online comics will see the characters that kept us laughing over lockdown go head to head, Eurovision style. Each comic will write a song from scratch and perform it on the night for the crown, and for eternal Insta glory. An event so iconic, it understandably sold out in minutes, but if you can somehow get your hands on a ticket, you won't regret it. Legends, all.

Met Gala Memes

We rounded up some of our favourites earlier this week, but the gems keep on coming. Petition to make next year's theme GAA Couture, please.

The Ultimate May the Fourth TikTok

Watch the whole thing for a masterclass in video stitching.

Arran Street East workshops

If you're looking for a soothing, therapeutic activity to enjoy alone, on date night or with pals, Arran Street East have just launched a series of workshops including pottery and weaving. Set in their beautiful space in the heart of Dublin 7, the workshops are the perfect way to switch off for an evening and get creative. Find out more and get booking HERE.

Until next week!

